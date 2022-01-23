Phoenix police: 20-year-old man fatally shot in parking lot

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a parking lot.
They say officers were called to the scene about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and found Darea Owens with gunshot wounds.
Owens was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe Owens was with a group of people when a shooting broke out. Police say it's still unclear what led to the shooting.
They didn't immediately say if any suspects in the case have been identified.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter