Phoenix police: 20-year-old man fatally shot in parking lot

Posted at 12:51 PM, Jan 23, 2022
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot in a parking lot.

They say officers were called to the scene about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and found Darea Owens with gunshot wounds.

Owens was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe Owens was with a group of people when a shooting broke out. Police say it's still unclear what led to the shooting.

They didn't immediately say if any suspects in the case have been identified.

