Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Phoenix police: 2 roommates fight, fatally shoot each other

items.[0].image.alt
wikimedia commons
Police lights generic
Posted at 12:52 PM, Oct 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-11 15:52:06-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say two roommates are dead after the men apparently shot each other following a fight.

They say officers responded to the scene about 5 a.m. Sunday after a 911 caller reported a physical fight between the roommates.

Police say the two men _ ages 31 and 33 _ both had gunshot wounds.

One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police didn't immediately release the names of the two men and say the incident is being investigated.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.