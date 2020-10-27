Phoenix police: 2 die after a domestic violence incident

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a man was fatally shot after a domestic violence incident that left a woman dead and a teenage boy injured.

Officers were called out to a neighborhood about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man outside the house pointed what appeared to be a gun at the officers, who opened fire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a black hard-shell eyeglasses case was used as a simulated weapon and was found next to the suspect.

Police went inside the house and found a 46-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries, but it's unclear if the man shot them.

The two were taken to a hospital in critical condition where the woman was later pronounced dead.