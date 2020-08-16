Menu

Phoenix man wanted in connection with triple murder arrested

Posted at 10:21 AM, Aug 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-16 13:21:45-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities say a suspect wanted in connection with the killing of his pregnant wife and another man in September 2018 has been arrested.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service took 48-year-old Dimas Coronado Chafino into custody Thursday at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on a felony warrant.

Authorities say Chafino fled the country after the triple murders.

He is being held on $2 million bond on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder plus kidnapping, burglary and interfering with judicial proceedings.

It was unclear Sunday if Chafino has a lawyer yet for his case. Court documents show Chafino is accused of killing 24-year-old Oralia Nunez, her unborn child and 34-year-old Omar Gonzalez, who was a housemate of the couple.

