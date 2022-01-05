Watch
Phoenix man gets long prison term for beating baby daughter

Gavel shot
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 00:31:29-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors say a Phoenix man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for beating his baby daughter six years ago, leaving her with permanent brain damage.

They say 37-year-old Baudel Bermudez was sentenced Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Bermudez was convicted last October on two counts of child abuse with each carrying a 17-year sentence to be served consecutively.

Authorities say Bermudez's 9-week-old daughter was transported to a hospital in January 2015 and she was found to have an intracranial bleed and multiple skull fractures.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

