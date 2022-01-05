Phoenix man gets long prison term for beating baby daughter

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors say a Phoenix man has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for beating his baby daughter six years ago, leaving her with permanent brain damage.
They say 37-year-old Baudel Bermudez was sentenced Monday in Maricopa County Superior Court.
Bermudez was convicted last October on two counts of child abuse with each carrying a 17-year sentence to be served consecutively.
Authorities say Bermudez's 9-week-old daughter was transported to a hospital in January 2015 and she was found to have an intracranial bleed and multiple skull fractures.
