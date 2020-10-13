Menu

Phoenix FBI seeking ex-Arizona trooper in $9M fraud scheme

Posted at 2:36 PM, Oct 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-13 17:36:45-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The FBI is looking for a retired Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper who is wanted in connection with a $9 million fraud scheme.

They say a reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of 54-year-old Frederick Arias.

FBI officials in Phoenix said that between December 2015 and October of 2017, Arias allegedly told investors that The Joseph Project was a safe and secure investment with guaranteed profits.

But Arias allegedly withdrew funds to pay personal expenses and wired funds overseas.

Arias was a DPS trooper from 1987-2008 and is said to have ties to Canada, Norway, Australia, the Czech Republic and the Dominican Republic.

