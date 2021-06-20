Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Phoenix area, metro Las Vegas expecting cooler weather

items.[0].image.alt
ABC15
Phoenix city skyline generic
Posted at 12:20 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 15:20:32-04

PHOENIX (AP) — After five consecutive days of 115-plus degree heat, the Phoenix metro area is expected to get some cooler weather this week.

But there's no break from wildfires that continue to grow around Arizona. Fire officials blame extreme heat for the spread of a wildfire that has grown to nearly 27 square miles (70 square kilometers) near Strawberry and Pine, mountain towns east of Interstate 17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff.

Other wildfires still are active near Globe, Paulden, Heber and Hanagan Meadow.

Five consecutive days of 115-degree heat for Phoenix from Tuesday to Saturday broke the previous record set in August 1895.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!