Phoenix-area couple indicted in death of adopted daughter

PHOENIX (AP) — A Maricopa County grand jury has indicted a Phoenix-area couple on first-degree murder charges for the death of their adopted daughter.

County prosecutors say 57-year-old Rafael Loera and 51-year-old Maribel Loera also were indicted on abandonment or concealment of a dead body and child abuse.

In addition, Rafael Loera was charged with arson of an occupied structure.

It was unclear Monday if the couple has lawyers yet for their case.

The couple has been in custody on child abuse and other charges for more than a year.

Authorities say the remains of 13-year-old Ana Loera were found in a house fire in January 2020.