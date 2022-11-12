Payson PD: Man arrested for possession of meth, wild owl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Payson police made an out-of-the ordinary find while conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours this week.

According to the Payson Police Department (PPD), officers found an injured wild owl inside the car of a driver who was reportedly under the influence.

They say the bird was in the car at his side—a violation of a state law that prohibits the possession, transportation and purchase of wild animals.

PPD says the driver told them he purchased the owl for $100 from a stranger who claimed to have found it near the road.

The man was arrested on multiple charges, and PPD indicated he had been under the influence of

methamphetamine at the time of the traffic stop.

"The Payson Police Department would also like to take this opportunity to encourage the public not to use methamphetamine or you too may find yourself illegally purchasing a wild owl, for $100 dollars, in the middle of the night, from strangers, at a local gas station.



The driver was arrested on numerous charges to include Aggravated DUI, Possession of Methamphetamine, and the Possession/Transport/Purchase of wildlife."



~ PPD statement

PPD says the owl could not be released due to "minor injuries" and would be placed in the care of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.