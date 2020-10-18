Pavement technology could cool cities from the ground up

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona State University researchers are working with the city of Phoenix on a pilot program studying the use of so-called cool pavement to reduce heat island effect, a phenomenon that raises temperatures in urban areas covered by asphalt and concrete.

Phoenix is applying cool pavement coating to nine sites representing different urban characteristics, from shaded streets to open lots.

The applications are expected to be completed by the end of the month.

David Sailor of the Arizona State Urban Climate Research Center says cool pavement can have significant implications for energy use, heat-related illness, air quality and water use.