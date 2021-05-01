Watch
Panel OKs initial funding for National Guard border mission

Posted at 3:10 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 18:10:15-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The State Emergency Council has voted to allocate approximately $2.5 million to help pay for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's deployment of 250 National Guard personnel to free up law enforcement officers in border towns along the Arizona-Mexico border.

Ducey's office said the council cleared use of the money from the Governor's Emergency Fund on Thursday to support the deployment until the Legislature approves a $25 million appropriation sought by the governor.

Ducey recently declared an emergency citing an increase in migrant arrivals and their impact on local communities.

He later said he was sending Guard troops initially to the Yuma area and possibly elsewhere later.

