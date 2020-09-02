Menu

Panel considering 11 applicants for Court of Appeals vacancy

Posted at 10:47 PM, Sep 01, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — A nominating commission is considering four judges and seven other applicants for a vacancy on the Phoenix-based division of the state Court of Appeals.

The Commission on Appellate Court Appointments announced Tuesday it is seeking comments on the applicants for the vacancy created by Judge Kenton D. Jones' retirement.

The applicants include Superior Court Judges Robert J. Higgins of Navajo County and Rick A. Williams of Mohave County, Yuma County Judge Pro Tem Christopher Kottke and Yuma County Family Law Commissioner Joseph P. Goldstein.

The commission will review the applications and forward at least three names to Gov. Doug Ducey, who will appoint Jones' replacement.

