Pandemic cited by Arizona in bid to avoid contempt fine

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Arizona Department of Corrections has picked a new company to provide health care at its 10 state-run prisons.
Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 29, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona corrections officials cited staffing and resource demands of the pandemic in trying to fend off a contempt of court fine against the state for noncompliance with a settlement over health care for inmates.

The state has already been the subject of two contempt fines totaling $2.5 million for noncompliance.

U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver has threatened the third round of fines.

Attorneys representing prisoners say the third fine could be as high as $17 million.

Silver has said coronavirus restrictions may provide a basis for noncompliance but emphasized that the virus can't be used as a complete shield against noncompliance.

