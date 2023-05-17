Over 3.5 tons of prescription medication collected in Arizona

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reported Arizona communities collectively turned in more than 7,474 pounds —- more than 3.5 tons —- of unneeded prescription medications.

Back on April 22, 2023 the DEA and law enforcement partners once again held the bi-annual nationwide "Take Back Day" initiative. The administration says nationwide, it disposed of more than 663,725 pounds of medication from nearly 5,000 collection sites. 83 of those sites were right here in Arizona.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram commented on the program's success.

"“Communities across the country again answered the call to rid their homes of unneeded medications to protect loved ones from deadly drugs and drug poisonings... National Prescription Drug Take Back Day continues to protect our communities and create healthier environments by offering safe disposal of prescription medications," Milgram said in a press release.

Since its start back in 2010, the DEA's "Take Back Day" initiative has led to the disposal of more than 17 million pounds of excess medication across the country.

The DEA also has a list of permanent drug drop-off locations in communities across the U.S. To find the closest spot near you, visit the link here.