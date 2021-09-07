Watch
Option of running I-11 through Lake Mead area off the table

John Locher/AP
A sign warns of low water levels at a boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, near Boulder City, Nev. Water levels at Lake Mead, the largest reservoir on the Colorado River, have fallen to record lows. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Drought Explainer Water Shortage
Posted at 8:57 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 23:57:51-04

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of the options for building out Interstate 11 is now off the table.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the option of running I-11 through the Lake Mead area near the Arizona state line was removed for numerous reasons, such as the potential impact on sensitive environmental resources and protected areas.

Additionally, access, mobility, connectivity, financial feasibility and public opposition played a role in the decision.

The remaining two corridor options, western and central, will advance for further study.

