One person killed in Chandler shooting; No details released

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting in Chandler.

They say one person died at a hospital after the shooting in a city neighborhood Monday night.

Police say the age and gender of the victim were not immediately available.

They say one person was taken into custody but hasn't been arrested.

Police say no information is being released about the shooting at the request of the investigating detectives, who are working with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for possible charging determination.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.