Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Officials warn of high-risk windy conditions at Lake Mead after 2 recent drownings

Lake Mead Body Found
John Locher/AP
FILE - A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, on May 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Another body has surfaced at Lake Mead, this time in a swimming area where water levels have dropped as the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam recedes due to drought and climate change. The National Park Service did not say in a statement how long officials think the corpse was submerged in the Boulder Beach area before it was found Monday, July 25, 2022, by people who summoned park rangers. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Lake Mead Body Found
Posted at 6:32 PM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 21:32:20-04

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Officials are urging visitors to Lake Mead to proceed with caution in the wake of two drownings amid hazardous conditions created by the weather.

The National Park Service issued a news release Friday confirming two drownings occurred last weekend in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

That brings the total number of deaths this year in that area to 19.

Officials also say there have been several incidents in the water and on land brought on by gusty winds generated by the summer monsoon.

Boaters and swimmers with pool toys and paddleboards have been propelled from designated swimming areas.

Authorities say tourists at the lake for summer recreation should keep lifejackets on hand. They should also remember that pool toys are banned because the wind can carry swimmers away. Inflatable toys can also turn dangerous if they pop or deflate suddenly.

Lake Mead, which sits at the Nevada-Arizona border, has seen its water level drop over the past year as the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam recedes because of drought and climate change.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!