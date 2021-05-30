Officials say 2,900-acre Boggy Creek Fire was caused by lightning

ALPINE, AZ — Officials say the 2,900-acre Boggy Creek Fire currently burning near Alpine, Arizona was caused by lightning.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire, which ignited on May 23, has grown to 2,945 acres and is located 15 miles southwest of Alpine.

Officials said the fire is located within the Wallow Fire scar and is considered a full suppression fire.

Inciweb Boggy Creek Fire

As of Saturday morning, the fire is 65% contained as fire crews continue to battle the blaze.

Officials said there are currently no closures or evacuations in place due to the fire.