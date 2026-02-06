Officials identify Arizona DPS crew members killed in Flagstaff helicopter crash

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Authorities have identified the two people who died in a Department of Public Safety helicopter crash during an hours-long gun battle in Flagstaff on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Officials identified the pilot as Robert B. Skankey and the DPS paramedic trooper on board as Hunter R. Bennett during a press conference Friday morning.

Watch the Friday morning press conference in the player below:

Identities released of two crew members killed in Helicopter crash

"No words can adequately express the sorrow that we feel," said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, the Director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Skankey and Bennett were providing air support to Flagstaff police officers as they worked to take the alleged shooter into custody.

Skankey joined Arizona DPS on May 8, 2021, and was promoted in June 2024. He completed advanced safety training. He's survived by his wife and four children.

AZ DPS

Bennett joined Arizona DPS on June 11, 2022, and was nationally certified as a paramedic. He graduated from Arizona State University and is survived by his wife, who was his high school sweetheart.

AZ DPS

Following the incident, police and government officials released statements on the deadly crash.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett released the following statement:

“I am so proud of the men and women of the Flagstaff Police Department for their heroic actions. Their work to protect our community and detain an active shooter saved many lives.

Tragically, the lives of two Arizona Department of Public Safety officers who were assisting Flagstaff Police ended when their helicopter crashed. I want to express my heartfelt sympathy to the families of these officers, DPS, and the entire law enforcement community for their loss. The City of Flagstaff stands ready to support you.”