Officials describe threats following 2020 election

PHOENIX (AP) — State election officials told a congressional committee they've received graphic threats to their safety since the 2020 election and warned that pressure on election workers is a threat to democracy.

The bipartisan group of state election officials told a Senate panel Tuesday that experienced election administrators are increasingly leaving the field as they face unsupported accusations of manipulating election results.

The experts say an exodus of experienced election workers would have ripple effects that undermine the ability to efficiently run trustworthy elections.

They say that could lead to longer waits, fewer polling places and less faith in the election results.

