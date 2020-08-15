Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Official: Crime measure lacked signatures to get on ballot

items.[0].image.alt
Getty Images
Utility owner spending millions against ballot measure
Posted at 11:22 AM, Aug 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-15 14:22:28-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top election official says supporters of an initiative measure to make criminal sentencing changes didn't submit enough valid voter signatures to qualify the proposal for the state's November ballot.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said state and county reviews of petitions submitted by backers of the measure found just under 217,000 valid signatures, short of the required 237,645.

The initiative, called the Second Chances, Rehabilitation and Public Safety Act, is backed by a Quaker religious group and others.

Provisions in the measure included ending many mandatory sentences for ``"non-dangerous" crimes and boosting early release credits.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
IDOL ACROSS AMERICA LIVE VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

American Idol Auditions