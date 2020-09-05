Officer points gun at Black man while pursuing white suspect

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Tempe Police Department has launched an investigation into a police officer authorities say held a Black man at gunpoint while searching for a white suspect.

KTVK-TV reports that while responding to a report of a man with a gun at a hotel Saturday, Officer Ronald Kerzaya held a Black man at gunpoint despite being told that the suspect was a white man.

The employee was later released and the suspect was never found. Kerzaya has been assigned to an administration role.

Detective Greg Bacon told The Associated Press on Friday that Kerzaya has been with the department for nearly four years and that the incident is under investigation.