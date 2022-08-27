Off-duty YCSO sergeant involved in fatal pedestrian accident

YARNELL, AZ — A woman is dead after she was hit by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County Sheriff's Office sergeant Friday night.

The YCSO says at about 7 p.m. Friday, 74-year-old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was struck and killed while crossing the street on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell.

They added that the driver of the vehicle was a YCSO sergeant that was on his way home from his shift.

The sergeant's name has not yet been released.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety's Vehicular Crimes Unit has been asked to investigate the crash.