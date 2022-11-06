Off-duty police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash

SCOTTSDALE — An off-duty Scottsdale police officer was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI after being involved in a crash.

Officials say Detective Michael Lanouar was driving a city-leased vehicle when he crashed into another vehicle near Pima and Indian School roads.

Two people were taken to the hospital for observation.

This incident is under investigation criminally and an internal investigation is pending, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.

