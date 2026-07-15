Oak Creek Canyon open for business, county applies for local business help

SEDONA, AZ — After nearly a month closed due to the Pocket Fire north of Sedona, the road through Oak Creek Canyon is back open. However, the financial impacts of the shutdown on local businesses remain.

Monday, SR 89A reopened to the public as firefighters were able to keep the Pocket Fire out of Oak Creek Canyon and reached more than 80% containment.

Tuesday, Coconino County announced that they have applied for the state’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program due to the economic impacts of the shutdown.

The county said that in a recent sampling of local businesses in the canyon, they reported a combined $743,000 in losses between June 19 and July 7.

For Jenny Kittredge, the closure impacted her family’s business, Forest Houses Resort, which has been in the canyon for nearly 100 years.

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"This is my childhood home. This is our business, our livelihood, and this is exactly where I want to be in life,” Kittredge said. "It was very devastating to business for us and others here in the canyon that rely on this popular time to be here. This is, I would say, our peak travel season right now.”

Local business owners said the smoke is long gone, with Oak Creek Canyon untouched.

"I'm incredibly grateful for all the firefighters and their efforts,” Indian Gardens Cafe and market co-owner Caleb Schiff said.

Schiff said he’s turning his attention to returning guests and his staff members who also had their lives upended during the shutdown.

"This place is really nothing without our staff,” Schiff said. “It’s nice to be arriving at this point on the other side of the fire with full employment and ready for our guests, so I'm really grateful.”