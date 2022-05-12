NTSB: Cause of helicopter crash in Gila Bend still uncertain

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal authorities investigating a fatal crash last month near Phoenix say the helicopter went into a near vertical descent for unclear reasons when it was about to land.

The National Transportation Safety board issued its preliminary report Thursday in the April 15 crash of a Robinson R22 helicopter at Gila Bend Municipal Airport about 70 miles southwest of Phoenix.

A student pilot was the only person aboard, and was declared dead at the scene after the helicopter crashed short of the runway.

According to the NTSB report, the helicopter was flying from Chandler Municipal Airport to Gila Bend’s airport as a training flight.

