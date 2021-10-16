Northern Arizona University to hold in-person commencement

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona University plans in December to hold its first in-person commencement since the pandemic began and says it also plans a special in-person event next spring for recent graduating classes that didn't have in-person commencements.

President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera announced Thursday that the fall commencement will be held Dec. 10 at Walkup Skydome on the university's campus in Flagstaff.

Ceremonies are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for designated groups of graduates.

The university said it will soon post information about "a special in-person celebration" planned next spring to celebrate the academic achievements of spring 2020, fall 2020 and spring 2021 graduates.

