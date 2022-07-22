Newborn baby found alone in Mesa near Recker and McKellips, police investigating

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating after a newborn baby was found in east Mesa Friday afternoon.

The newborn was reportedly found just west of Recker and McKellips roads.

The baby has been taken to the hospital for "observation," but the baby's exact condition hasn't been released.

No other details on how the child was found or who left the child have been released as police continue to investigate.

All 50 states and D.C. have some sort of safe haven law, which allows a person to legally surrender an infant at a safe facility like a hospital or fire station. For more information on Arizona's Safe Haven program, click here.

