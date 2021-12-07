Watch
New study outlines high costs of extreme heat in Phoenix

Matt York/AP
FILE - A man sits in shade of a light pole at a bus stop, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Extreme heat is not only uncomfortable, it's expensive. That's the conclusion of a study presented Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, by The Nature Conservancy, which commissioned a look at the costs of rising temperatures in Phoenix, the hottest large metropolitan area in the U.S. (AP Photo/Matt York,File)
Phoenix Extreme Heat
Posted at 8:41 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 22:41:51-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Extreme heat is expensive. That's the conclusion of a study presented Monday by The Nature Conservancy.

The organization commissioned a look at the costs of rising temperatures in Phoenix, the hottest large metropolitan area in the U.S.

The Nature Conservancy worked with Phoenix-based business management consultant AECOM.

The nonprofit environmental organization known for its preserves and efforts to protect biodiversity this time turned its attention to the effects of rising temperatures on Arizona's biggest urban area.

The study concluded planting more trees and covering the region's buildings with "cool roofs" could save billions of dollars over three decades.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

