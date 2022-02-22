New senate bill blocks Chinese Communist Party from owning any property in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Senate bill blocking the Chinese Communist Party from owning any property in Arizona is making its way through the state's legislature.

S.B. 1342 Prohibition against property ownership; Chinese communist party aims to keep the Chinese government and its influence out of the Grand Canyon state.

THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY AND ITS MEMBERS MAY NOT OWN REAL PROPERTY IN THIS STATE.



A DEED FOR ANY REAL ESTATE CONVEYANCE IN WHICH THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY OR ITS MEMBERS ARE THE RECIPIENT IS DEEMED INVALID.

Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) introduced the bill to the Senate Commerce Committee.

It recently passed through the committee with a 5-3 vote.

Next up, it must pass the Arizona Senate, then House, and finally receive approval by Governor Doug Ducey before being enforced.