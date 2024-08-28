New legislation that would give funding to combat extreme heat moves forward

PHOENIX — New extreme heat legislation that would give funding to respond to emergencies relating to extreme temperatures is moving forward.

The Preventing Health Emergencies and Temperature-related (HEAT) Illness and Deaths Act was approved by the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

The bipartisan legislation authorizes $20 million over five years that would be used for studies, education, and funding for state and local governments.

“I’m proud our legislation boosting resources to protect Arizonans from extreme heat and heat-related illnesses passed the Commerce Committee – I look forward to it becoming law,” said legislation co-sponsor Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

The bill has not yet been signed into law, but this is one of many ways that state and federal officials are working to combat the effects of extreme heat.

Last year was the deadliest on record for heat-related deaths in Arizona. Nearly 1,000 people died, according to recent data shared by Arizona health officials.

So far this year in Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest county, 150 people have died — with 443 deaths still under investigation. In Pima County, supervisors have recently passed new heat ordinance designed to protect outdoor workers from extreme temperatures.

Scripps News Phoenix investigators reported Tuesday that there is no standardized way that heat-related deaths are counted across the state.

There's no standardized way to report heat deaths in Arizona, but why?

Earlier this year, Arizona’s governor created a preparedness plan that will lay out short and long-term recommendations around extreme heat. As part of the vision, Governor Katie Hobbs appointed the state’s first chief heat officer who will help lead the efforts.

“The Governor’s Extreme Heat Preparedness plan was created to address these tragic deaths,” according to a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Health Services. “Over the last year, more than 150 partners throughout the state have been gathering data to better understand who is most at risk for heat illness and which interventions would be most effective.”