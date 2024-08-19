The heat (ordinance) is on: Board of Supervisors approves new heat rules

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to implement a new heat ordinance designed to protect outdoor workers from extreme temperatures.

The ordinance, passed by a 4-1 vote, mandates all city workers and contracted employees have access to cool water, shade, and regular breaks during their shifts.

The measure was introduced by District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, who cited rising temperatures and their impact on public health as the primary motivator.

"Statistics and observation, however, show that our summers are getting hotter and hotter," Grijalva said. "The resulting deaths and hospitalizations due to heat are on the rise. It is time for us to act, and we have done so."

The ordinance, which will go into effect in 30 days, marks a significant step in addressing the dangers posed by increasingly extreme heat.

Recent climate data shows that Pima County, like much of the Southwest, has been experiencing more frequent and intense heatwaves. These conditions have raised concerns about the safety of outdoor workers, who are at heightened risk of heat-related illnesses.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes expressed her support for the ordinance, stating that she looks forward to seeing the protection it will provide to workers across the county.

Mayes emphasized the importance of such measures in a state where extreme heat is a growing concern.

Supervisor Steve Christy was the lone dissenting vote, though the reasons for his opposition were not immediately clear.

The new ordinance is expected to set a precedent for other counties in Arizona as they grapple with the effects of climate change on worker safety.