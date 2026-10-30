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New cosmetology school opens inside Arizona State Prison Complex in Perryville

The new school features a full-service training salon with 20 stations and is designed to help incarcerated women meet Arizona's licensing requirements.
The program will help them get licensed on release.
New cosmetology school opens in prison
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Arizona's State Prison Complex in Perryville now has a new cosmetology school, offering incarcerated women hands-on training and a path to careers after release.

The school includes a full-service training salon and classroom equipped with 20 salon stations, three shampoo stations, and two nail stations.

Students will receive training in cosmetology, chemical safety, and sanitation — all designed to help them meet Arizona's licensing requirements.

State corrections officials say the program covers the cost of training, reducing financial barriers for students preparing to enter the workforce after prison.

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