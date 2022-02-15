New bill requiring votes to be hand counted makes its way through Arizona Senate

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Senator Wendy Rogers (R-Flagstaff) has introduced a new Senate Bill requiring all votes be counted by hand across the Grand Canyon State.

S.B. 1338 paper ballots; hand count; precincts would prohibit a county board of supervisors from using voting centers, as well as outlaw electronic voting and tabulating devices not authorized by the Secretary of State.

At all state, county, city or town elections, agricultural improvement district elections and primary AND GENERAL elections, ballots or votes may be cast, recorded and counted by voting or marking devices and vote tabulating devices as provided in this article, EXCEPT THAT ELECTRONIC VOTING AND ELECTRONIC OR OTHER TABULATING DEVICES MAY ONLY BE USED TO COMPLY WITH SECTION 16-442.01. FOR ALL OTHER USES, FOR STATE, COUNTY, CITY OR TOWN ELECTIONS, ONLY PAPER BALLOTS MAY BE USED AND BALLOTS SHALL BE TABULATED BY HAND.



Sen. Rogers clarified she does not expect this to have an impact on Arizona's General Fund associated with voting.

However, there is an exception for virtual voting if they comply with accessibility requirements.

B. Machines or devices used at any election for federal, state or county offices may only be certified for use in this state and may only be used in this state if they comply with the help America vote act of 2002, and if those machines or devices have been tested and approved by a laboratory that is accredited pursuant to the help America vote act of 2002 AND IF THOSE MACHINES OR DEVICES ARE TO BE USED TO COMPLY WITH THE ACCESSIBILITY REQUIREMENTS PRESCRIBED BY SECTION 16-442.01. EXCEPT AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH SECTION 16-442.01, THE SECRETARY OF STATE MAY NOT APPROVE FOR GENERAL USE ELECTRONIC VOTING MACHINES AND ELECTRONIC TABULATING MACHINES.

The proposed bill would also require voters to cast ballots within a designated voting zone. Their ballot is otherwise invalid.

THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AND ANY OFFICER IN CHARGE OF ELECTIONS SHALL NOT AUTHORIZE, ESTABLISH OR USE A VOTING CENTER AT WHICH A VOTER WHO IS A REGISTERED VOTER AND RESIDENT ANYWHERE IN THAT COUNTY IS ALLOWED TO RECEIVE THE APPROPRIATE BALLOT FOR THAT SPECIFIC VOTER AND MAY ONLY USE POLLING PLACES LOCATED IN ELECTION PRECINCTS.

Ultimately, S.B 1338 removes more legislative text than adding. It now has to pass the Senate before being voted on in the House.

