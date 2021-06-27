Watch
New ASU Havasu program aims to help address nurse shortage

Posted at 11:28 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 14:28:13-04

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Even before the pandemic, a scarcity of nurses was an ongoing concern in Arizona especially in more rural areas.

An Arizona State University nursing program, set to debut at the school's Lake Havasu City campus this fall, aims to put a dent in that shortage.

ASU Havasu, which is still a young campus at only 9 years old, got approval in April from the Arizona Board of Nursing to offer a 12-month bachelor of science degree in nursing.

The Today's News-Herald reports the program is expected to draw more than 30 new students.

Hospital administrators in the region say they have not seen such a shortage in decades.

