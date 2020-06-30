Nearly 4,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Fire officials in Glendale say a tip from a resident led to the discovery and seizure of nearly 4,000 pounds of illegal fireworks.

The tipster alerted the Glendale Fire Marshalls last week to what they believed to be an illegal sales operation coming from a residence.

Fire inspectors arrived and found a large stash of fireworks and explosive materials, which are prohibited from use within the city limits.

Authorities say that if the explosives had caught fire, the damage to the home and surrounding area could have been severe and possibly led to fatalities.

They say charges are pending for people who possessed the illegal fireworks.