Nearly 200 flights impacted at Sky Harbor this weekend as Hilary approaches

About 189 flights have been delayed or canceled so far
Many flights from Sky Harbor to sites in California have been cancelled this weekend as Tropical Storm Hilary presses northward.
Posted at 4:20 PM, Aug 20, 2023
PHOENIX — Nearly 200 flights have been impacted at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend as Tropical Storm Hilary continues churning towards the Southwest.

As of 3:45 Sunday afternoon, 189 flights have been either canceled or delayed out of Sky Harbor, according to the airport's website.

Richard Statler planned on flying out to Orange County, California Sunday morning, but two of his flights ended up getting canceled. He wanted to make that drive to southern California but ended up against it.

“I don’t think that’s a safe way to go. The roads are probably going to be washed out somewhere in the desert. I lucked out, I got a flight to Ontario,” he told ABC 15 at about 6:30 Sunday morning.

Many flights out of Southwest Airlines to southern California and even northern California showed they were canceled at around 8:30 am.

Phil Ackerman said he also tried looking for flights to Orange County on Monday but there were none, so he opted to go to Las Vegas, hoping to get another flight to California Though, some of the flights to Las Vegas were canceled Sunday morning as well.

With his home in Orange County and in the path of Hilary, Ackerman said he’s not too concerned but he has his neighbors watching out for his home.

“I have left messages with my neighbors to check on my house, so I think things will be fine but I don’t know,” he said.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Hilary bringing storms to Arizona

Hilary was downgraded to a Tropical Storm Sunday morning as it continues moving up the coast of Mexico.

Despite the storm weakening, the National Weather Service is warning that "historic" amounts of rain could fall on parts of the Southwest.

The Valley's chance for rain will increase as the day goes on Sunday. We could also see a wet morning commute on Monday.

