Navajos say new Arizona restrictions will complicate voting

Mandel Ngan/AP
FILE - In this April 22, 2021 file photo, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks during a live radio address with first lady Jill Biden in attendance, in Window Rock, Ariz. Native American tribes in Arizona say two new state election laws won't make it any easier for their voters. Navajo Nation President Nez says the actions belittle tribes and fail to recognize the unique challenges Native Americans face when casting ballots. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 11:22 AM, May 15, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Native American tribes say two new Arizona election laws won't make it any easier for their voters.

Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed the bills that he and fellow Republicans say will strengthen the integrity of elections.

Tribes and voting rights advocates say the measures will disproportionately affect communities of color, tribal members who have to drive long distances to cast a ballot and voters who speak limited or no English.

The bills target the length of time voters have to fix signature problems on mailed ballots and require periodic purging of a list of voters who automatically receive mailed ballots.

