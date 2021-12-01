Watch
Navajo police chief leaves for same job in hometown in NM

Felicia Fonseca/AP
CORRECTS SPELLING OF FIRST NAME TO PHILLIP INSTEAD OF PHILIP - Navajo Nation Police Chief Phillip Francisco poses for a photo in Window Rock, Ariz., on April 23, 2021. Francisco is stepping down from the tribal police department to become police chief in Bloomfield, New Mexico, starting in January 2022. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Posted at 5:47 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 19:47:04-05

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The police chief on the Navajo Nation is stepping down to oversee a much-smaller police department in the town where he grew up.

Phillip Francisco took over the Navajo Nation Police Department in 2016 after the position had been vacant for several years.

He said Tuesday he's leaving at the end of December to become police chief in Bloomfield, New Mexico.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez credited Francisco with re-establishing the tribe's police academy in Chinle, advocating for higher salaries and maintaining a police force that's severely understaffed. Francisco says his new role will put him closer to retirement.

Daryl Noon will take over as Navajo police chief.

