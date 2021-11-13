Watch
Murder suspect shot, killed by U.S. Marshals near Sky Harbor rental car facility

The U.S. Marshals Service says a wanted suspect was shot and killed near the Sky Harbor rental car facility Friday night after firing at law enforcement.
Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 13, 2021
PHOENIX — The U.S. Marshals Service says a wanted suspect was shot and killed near the Sky Harbor rental car facility Friday night after firing at law enforcement.

The incident happened near Buckeye Road and Sky Harbor Circle, closest to the airport’s rental car facility sometime before 7 p.m.

According to the U.S. Marshals, their Arizona WANTED Task Force was attempting to stop a man wanted out of California for murder, assault, rape, and a parole violation.

Members of the task force reportedly attempted to arrest the suspect Friday night in the area, when he pulled out a handgun and allegedly began firing at them.

Task force members then returned fire, killing the suspect.

No officers or civilians were injured.

No delays have been reported at the airport because of this incident.

No other details on the suspect or incident have been released at this time.

