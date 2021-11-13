Murder suspect shot, killed by U.S. Marshals near Sky Harbor rental car facility

PHOENIX — The U.S. Marshals Service says a wanted suspect was shot and killed near the Sky Harbor rental car facility Friday night after firing at law enforcement.

The incident happened near Buckeye Road and Sky Harbor Circle, closest to the airport’s rental car facility sometime before 7 p.m.

According to the U.S. Marshals, their Arizona WANTED Task Force was attempting to stop a man wanted out of California for murder, assault, rape, and a parole violation.

Members of the task force reportedly attempted to arrest the suspect Friday night in the area, when he pulled out a handgun and allegedly began firing at them.

Task force members then returned fire, killing the suspect.

Buckeye Road is closed east of 16th Street. Additionally, Sky Harbor Circle is closed at Buckeye Road. pic.twitter.com/U5gnh5FS9q — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 13, 2021

No officers or civilians were injured.

No delays have been reported at the airport because of this incident.

No other details on the suspect or incident have been released at this time.