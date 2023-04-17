Motorcyclist shot, killed during road rage incident in Mesa Saturday, suspect arrested

MESA, AZ — An 18-year-old has been arrested in a shooting death related to a road rage incident that left a motorcyclist dead in Mesa.

Just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Mesa police officers were called to the area of Sossaman Road and Main Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene they located a man lying in the roadway next to his motorcycle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

He has been identified as 42-year-old Arron Hendricks.

Witnesses told detectives, Hendricks was riding east on Main Street with a group of motorcyclists when they were involved in a road rage incident with people inside a red Nissan.

While at a red light at Sossaman and Main, a verbal altercation took place.

As Hendricks was a few feet from the Nissan, one shot was fired from the vehicle striking him in the neck, according to Mesa PD.

The driver of the Nissan then left the area of the scene.

Witnesses provided a description of the driver and a passenger, who is believed to be the shooter.

Using dashcam video provided by a witness, officers were able to locate the Nissan. The driver and the 18-year-old suspect admitted to being involved in the road rage altercation with several motorcyclists.

The suspect told detectives he was scared about being assaulted by the motorcyclists and shot Hendricks because he "lost it" when the motorcyclists were yelling and cursing at him. The suspect also claims Hendricks spit at them during the incident.

The 18-year-old was arrested and booked into jail for one count of second-degree murder.