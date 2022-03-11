More than just good novels at this weekend's Tucson Festival of Books

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Festival of Books has become a weekend for more than just book-lovers.
This festival has become a destination event for best-selling authors, but some of the local favorites are also what attracts a crowd.
Food Vendors available this year:
- Elif Gozleme
- Hot Bamboo
- Ricardo Pintor
- Renee's Tucson
- Jakes Lemonade
- Nuts About Nuts
- New Delhi Palace
- Hot Pops Kettle Corn
- Lemons on the Loose
- SpunLight Cotton Candy
- Blue Banjo BBQ Catering
- Tucson Tamale Company
Nearly 50 different entertainment and family-friendly options are also scheduled over the weekend.
Some of Saturday's festivities include:
- Storybook Character Parade from 9 - 9:30 a.m.
- "Zin, Zin, Zin", Suzuki violins and friends from 10 - 11 a.m.
- Jitterbugs from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Fun for Elementary Age Kids! Book Nook Presented by the Children's Museum from 9:30 am - 5:30 pm
Sunday's schedule also has plenty planned including:
- Maguire Academy of Irish Dance 10 - 11 a.m.
- Storytime with Pete the Cat 11 - 11:30 a.m.
- Drachman Montessori Orchestra 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Illusionist Michael Howell 12 - 1 p.m.
- Rezonators Brass Band 1 -2 p.m.
- Seven Pipers Scottish Dancers and Tucson & District Pipe Band 2 - 3 p.m.
- BC Dance 3 - 4 p.m.
- Literary Circus - Aladdin 4 - 5 p.m.
Over 100 exhibitors are expected to attend, featuring art and connecting with the community.
Event organizers report parking is also free.
Having an estimated $3.5M - $4.5M economic impact to the Tucson community annually, the festival is expected to help the city continue growing.
RELATED: Festival of Books returns in-person, remains Absolutely Arizona
——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9. Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.