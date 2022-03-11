More than just good novels at this weekend's Tucson Festival of Books

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Festival of Books has become a weekend for more than just book-lovers.

This festival has become a destination event for best-selling authors, but some of the local favorites are also what attracts a crowd.

Food Vendors available this year:



Elif Gozleme

Hot Bamboo

Ricardo Pintor

Renee's Tucson

Jakes Lemonade

Nuts About Nuts

New Delhi Palace

Hot Pops Kettle Corn

Lemons on the Loose

SpunLight Cotton Candy

Blue Banjo BBQ Catering

Tucson Tamale Company



Nearly 50 different entertainment and family-friendly options are also scheduled over the weekend.

Some of Saturday's festivities include:



Sunday's schedule also has plenty planned including:



Over 100 exhibitors are expected to attend, featuring art and connecting with the community.

Event organizers report parking is also free.

Having an estimated $3.5M - $4.5M economic impact to the Tucson community annually, the festival is expected to help the city continue growing.

