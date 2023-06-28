More than 1,000 residents evacuated as Diamond Fire grows to 2,500 acres in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Evacuations are underway amid a large brush fire, named the Diamond Fire, in north Scottsdale.

Fire crews started to battle the flames east of the Scottsdale city area, near 128th Street and Rio Verde Drive, Tuesday evening.

As of Wednesday morning, fire officials say crews were "very successful" in the firefight overnight. However, winds and fire weather could be problematic Wednesday afternoon.

EVACUATIONS & SHELTERS

Officials say about 1,100 residents were evacuated Tuesday night. Those evacuations are still in place Wednesday.

Residents in the area and anyone near McDowell Mountain Regional Park were told to leave.

The updated evacuation zone from officials, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, is the area of Rio Verde Drive to Jomax Road:



Rio Verde Drive

Jomax Road

160th Street

130th Street

Residents can seek shelter at Cactus Shadows High School located at 5802 East Dove Valley. Horses can be brought to Rio Verde Horse Association if shelter is needed.

McDowell Mountain Regional Park is currently closed and several area park/trail areas are also closed.

Diamond Fire Evacuations

GO! Evacuating N.E. Scottsdale/Rio Verde area due to Wildfire.

Rio Verde Dr/Jomax Rd/130th St/160th St

Follow directions of emergency personnel.

Shelter: Cactus Shadows H.S. 5802 E Dove Valley,

FIRE INFO

The fire sparked Tuesday evening and quickly spread east prompting evacuations of nearby homes. Arizona State Forestry said the fire is pushing south toward McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire has burned 2,500 to 3,000 acres and is 0% contained.

One secondary structure was destroyed Tuesday, but no homes have been lost. Officials are still working to protect homes and properties in the area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Fire officials provide update on Diamond Fire