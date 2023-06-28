Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

More than 1,000 residents evacuated as Diamond Fire grows to 2,500 acres in north Scottsdale

Evacuations from Rio Verde to Jomax Road
Fire officials are giving an update on the Diamond Fire burning in north Scottsdale.
Diamond Fire
Diamond Fire
Scottsdale brush fire
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 12:36:23-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Evacuations are underway amid a large brush fire, named the Diamond Fire, in north Scottsdale.

Fire crews started to battle the flames east of the Scottsdale city area, near 128th Street and Rio Verde Drive, Tuesday evening.

As of Wednesday morning, fire officials say crews were "very successful" in the firefight overnight. However, winds and fire weather could be problematic Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the latest update on this fire from officials Wednesday morning in the player below:

Fire officials giving update on Diamond Fire burning in north Scottsdale

EVACUATIONS & SHELTERS

Officials say about 1,100 residents were evacuated Tuesday night. Those evacuations are still in place Wednesday.

Residents in the area and anyone near McDowell Mountain Regional Park were told to leave.

The updated evacuation zone from officials, as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, is the area of Rio Verde Drive to Jomax Road:

  • Rio Verde Drive
  • Jomax Road
  • 160th Street
  • 130th Street

Residents can seek shelter at Cactus Shadows High School located at 5802 East Dove Valley. Horses can be brought to Rio Verde Horse Association if shelter is needed.
McDowell Mountain Regional Park is currently closed and several area park/trail areas are also closed.

FIRE INFO

The fire sparked Tuesday evening and quickly spread east prompting evacuations of nearby homes. Arizona State Forestry said the fire is pushing south toward McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire has burned 2,500 to 3,000 acres and is 0% contained.

One secondary structure was destroyed Tuesday, but no homes have been lost. Officials are still working to protect homes and properties in the area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.

Fire officials provide update on Diamond Fire
Structures on fire near 128th St and Pinnacle Peak Rd

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!