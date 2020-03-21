Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Mohave County Sheriff's Office: Missing hiker found deceased

Posted: 1:09 PM, Mar 21, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-21 16:09:03-04
items.[0].image.alt
police generic night image

WIKIEUP, Arikz. (AP) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says a hiker from Wikieup has been dead after being reported missing after he failed to return home.

The Sheriff's Office announced Friday that searchers had found 73-year-old Robert Meyers deceased.

The office did not provide details on the circumstances of Meyers' death or where his body was found. The office said Meyers was last seen Sunday leaving an RV park in Wikieup to go hiking and camping for several days.

He had taken a backpack, a tent and food.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up weekday mornings starting at 4:30 with Mark Charter, Lydia Camarillo, April Madison and Allen "Big Al" Kath!