Missing Phoenix teen found dead at Show Low Lake while attending football camp

SHOW LOW, AZ — Navajo County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old boy who was reported missing at Show Low Lake on Monday has been found dead.

Dispatchers were made aware of the missing teen around 8 p.m. Searches by ground, air and boat were conducted but officials made no discovery of the boy Monday.

Searches began again Tuesday morning for Christopher Hampton and by late afternoon officials announced his body was found in the lake.

NCSO

ABC15 has confirmed the boy is a student of Cesar Chavez High School. Phoenix Union High School District says the teen was at the lake during a football camp in the area.

The team reportedly visited the lake after the camp ended.

The Phoenix Union High School District released the following statement regarding the incident:

This afternoon, we learned the unfortunate news that Cesar Chavez High School student Christopher Hampton lost his life while at Show Low Lake. We wish to express our sympathy to his family and friends that are grieving this loss. This tragedy impacts all communities that we serve.

PXU continues to offer emotional support for students, staff, and families impacted. Christopher was a friend, athlete, and kind young man that will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

District and campus staff continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

We want to thank the Laveen and Phoenix Union communities for their extensive support during this difficult time. We also thank the Show Low Police Department, Navajo County Sheriff’s Office, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, the Blue Ridge community, the Phoenix Police Department, and all the first responders for their support.

Our deepest sympathies are with Christopher’s family and friends.