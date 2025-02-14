Milk from Maricopa County dairy cows tested positive for bird flu

PHOENIX — A sample of milk from a herd of dairy cows in Maricopa County has tested positive for H5N1 avian influenza, or bird flu, according to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.

The AZDA says it is working in conjunction with the US Department of Agriculture to test milk produced by local dairy herds. On February 11, the H5N1 avian influenza was detected in a sample of milk from a herd in Maricopa County. The exact dairy farm or location of the herd whose milk tested positive has not been released. The AZDA says no cows in the herd have displayed any signs of illness related to bird flu, but the facility is currently under quarantine as a precaution. Any cattle that displays any symptoms will be isolated from the main herd.

The AZDA began following the National Milk Testing Strategy in January, testing farm-level bulk tanks of milk. This was the first detection of H5N1 in Arizona cows.

"This detection of avian influenza is consistent with a D1.1 genotype and unrelated to the recent Nevada detection of this virus," AZDA said in a statement.

This specific strain does not bear any additional features than others recently detected across the country that would make it more likely to infect humans, according to AZDA.

"Milk and other dairy products that have been pasteurized are safe to consume," the AZDA said in a statement Friday.

"The health and safety of dairy workers and the public are AZDA's top priority. AZDA is working closely with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health to provide worker safety guidance, monitor staff at the affected site, and prevent spread among livestock. Overall, the risk to the general public remains low," AZDA said in a statement. "Individuals in close contact with dairy cattle may be at increased risk due to contact with potentially affected animals."