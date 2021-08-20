Watch
Mexican gray wolf roaming near Flagstaff captured, relocated

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2011, file photo, a female Mexican gray wolf is seen at the Sevilleta National Wildlife Refuge in central N.M. Thursday, March 29, 2018, marks the 20th anniversary of the first release of Mexican wolves into the wild, but the reintroduction effort has been mired by frustration on all sides. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)
Posted at 3:32 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 18:32:29-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An endangered Mexican gray wolf that was roaming near Flagstaff has been captured and relocated.

State wildlife officials say the male wolf had ventured into housing developments, raising concerns that it might get shot or struck by a vehicle.

The Arizona Republic reports that the wolf was captured a week ago in the Coconino National Forest.

It has since rejoined other wolves near the Arizona-New Mexico border.

Environmental groups had been hoping it could stay north around Flagstaff, even if it was beyond the northern boundary of the designated wolf recovery zone.

Mexican gray wolves are North America's rarest subspecies of gray wolf.

