Mesa police: Man with knife fatally shot during encounter

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa have released the name of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by officers during an encounter at a mobile home community.

The incident occurred Monday evening when police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person acted erratically and causing a disturbance and another call reporting shots fired in the same area.

Arriving officers reported encountering a man walking toward them while carrying an 8-inch kitchen knife.

Police said the man aggressively approached the officers after being commanded to drop the knife.

The man was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police on Tuesday identified the man as 26-year-old Caleb Stanford of Mesa.

----

