Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Mesa police: Man with knife fatally shot during encounter

items.[0].image.alt
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 6:22 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 20:22:27-05

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa have released the name of a knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by officers during an encounter at a mobile home community.

The incident occurred Monday evening when police said officers responded to a 911 call reporting a person acted erratically and causing a disturbance and another call reporting shots fired in the same area.

Arriving officers reported encountering a man walking toward them while carrying an 8-inch kitchen knife.

Police said the man aggressively approached the officers after being commanded to drop the knife.

The man was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital. Police on Tuesday identified the man as 26-year-old Caleb Stanford of Mesa.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!