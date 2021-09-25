Watch
Mesa police: Man who escaped from custody killed in crash

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Sep 25, 2021
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Mesa police say a ?25-year-old man who escaped police custody while handcuffed on Sept. 11 died 10 days later in a crash while driving a stolen motorcycle.

Police said Anthony Rosales had slipped through a gate of a booking area of a police detention facility after being arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

According to police, Rosales was fatally injured Tuesday in a crash with another vehicle after he ran a red light on the stolen motorcycle.

The other driver wasn't injured, police said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

