Mesa police arrested suspect in fatal shooting at apartment

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured.

They say 40-year-old Aaron Wright was released from a hospital and booked into jail Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and misconduct involving weapons.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired inside a Mesa apartment on March 5.

They say a man later identified as 27-year-old Deandre Brewer was found dead inside the apartment while Wright and 43-year-old Brandi Black were taken to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds that weren't life threatening.

Witnesses told police there was an argument and Wright shot Deandre and Black. They say Wright was wounded when Deandre returned fire.